28 Years Later director Danny Boyle says the horror sequel takes a "wholly different approach" as he also reacts to fans thinking that zombie was Cillian Murphy

28 Years Later, the follow-up to 28 Days Later, is coming soon – and director Danny Boyle promises it will be something fresh.

"It was a wholly different approach," Boyle told Empire magazine. "It was about what that 28 years gives you." As it turns out, that means only the UK has really been affected by the zombie outbreak.

The first trailer for the horror sequel prompted a frenzy of speculation when people thought they'd spotted Cillian Murphy – who starred in the original movie – as a zombie. It turned out to be background actor Angus Neill. "I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, 'People will think that’s Cillian,'" Boyle added. "I said, 'Don't be silly.' I ignored her. So I've eaten a bit of humble pie since."

Murphy actually won't be in the sequel at all, though he might show up later in the series. "[On] this, we wanted him to be involved, and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I'm hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line," producer Andrew MacDonald said. "He's involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

28 Years Later stars Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Jack O'Connell. It's the first of a planned trilogy, with the next film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta.

The new movie releases on June 20, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of this year's most exciting upcoming movies to get planning your theater trips.