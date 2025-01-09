28 Years Later won't feature Cillian Murphy, but producer says don't count him out from popping up "somewhere [down] the line"

Despite that viral trailer mix-up, Cillian Murphy is not in 28 Years Later - though he might be involved in the new franchise somewhere down the line.

"[On] this, we wanted him to be involved, and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I'm hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line," producer Andrew MacDonald told Empire. "He's involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

In January of 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Murphy would executive produce and "possibly star" in the new 28 Days Later sequel. Because of the loose confirmation, people understandably jumped to the conclusion that the big-eye, gaunt zombie in the trailer was none other than Murphy. The emaciated, infected zombie is actually art dealer and aspiring actor Angus Neill, who was cast by director Danny Boyle.

“I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, 'People will think that's Cillian,'" Boyle told Empire. "I said, 'Don’t be silly.' I ignored her. So I've eaten a bit of humble pie since."

The new sequel, which stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, follows a group of survivors who live away from the infected on a remote island - and make some horrifying discovers when they return to the mainland.

28 Years Later hits theaters on June 20, 2025.