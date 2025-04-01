Danny Boyle confirms Cillian Murphy will be in the 28 Years Later trilogy, as he admits he's still trying to find funding for the third movie

Danny Boyle has confirmed Cillian Murphy will be in the new 28 Years Later series – though fans will have to exercise patience ahead of the Oppenheimer star showing up in the zombie horror sequel.

"Like all good things in life, you may have to wait a little while for him to make his appearance," the filmmaker teased during Sony's presentation at CinemaCon 2025.

Just a few months back, fans became convinced Murphy had a cameo in 28 Years Later, which picks up almost three decades after the Rage Virus destroyed London and beyond, after an infected man who closely resembled him was glimpsed in the first trailer. It was later revealed, however, that said man was actually art dealer-turned-actor Angus Neill, and that Murphy's apocalypse survivor Jim was still alive and would feature in a follow-up. Details of his return remain firmly under wraps.

"I still love an apocalypse, British-style. I still love the infected. And I still love blowing shit up," Boyle added from the event, as he went on to reveal that he's still trying to sort financing for his planned trilogy capper. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he then encouraged people to go support 28 Years Later, and already-filmed second installment 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, in cinemas.

Written by Alex Garland, who penned the original back in 2002, the new flick is set to follow Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Isla (Jodie Comer), and their son Spike (Alfie Williams) as they're forced to leave the safety of their island to carry out a mission on the mainland. There, they "discover secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well," reads the official synopsis.

The Bone Temple's cast and plot are mysteries for now, but we do know that it was directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels). "While it's very much informed by 28 Days Later, the script for The Bone Temple is very different," she told the CinemaCon crowd. "I was able to let my freak flag fly."

28 Years Later releases on June 20.