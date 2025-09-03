First trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple makes the horror sequel look even more violent and bonkers than its predecessor

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is here – and it teases more bonkers action from Jimmy Crystal's cult and a closer look at Ralph Fiennes' mysterious Dr. Kelson.

"Trying to predict the future is a discouraging and hazardous occupation. In fact, it may not even exist at all," says an ominous vintage-sounding voiceover as the teaser begins, with shots of a busy train carriage full of passengers cutting to the same train in a ruined and overgrown state.

We also get a glimpse of Dr. Kelson's home, somewhere in the midst of his bone temple, which we saw in 28 Years Later when Spike (Alfie Williams) and his mother Isla (Jodie Comer) visited him. He also faces off against the giant, seemingly invincible infected known as Samson and, surprisingly, reaches out a hand towards him.

"Many of the things we take for granted will one day pass away completely," the voiceover continues, followed by clips of Jimmy's cult masking up and carrying out a series of violent acts. "When that time comes, men will no longer communicate. We may have diseases and barbarism. The whole world will cease to make any sense. Look at the incredible changes we've experienced and survived, and yet even greater changes are still to come."

Spike is also kitted out in a blond wig and velour tracksuit, so it seems he's been fully let into the fold after encountering the eccentric group at the end of the previous movie.

"This film is the weird, deranged cousin to 28 Years Later, who you might be a bit ashamed of because they have weird, questionable interests," O'Connell said in a recent interview. Alex Garland returns to pen the script, Nia DaCosta has replaced Danny Boyle in the director's chair.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist.