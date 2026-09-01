Horror fan spots that "one of the most terrifying shots" in 28 Days Later is missing from the 4K release

A Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook version of one of the most notoriously hard-to-get-hold-of movies has hit shelves, but one 28 Days Later fan has found that the release is missing one iconic scene.
"Bizarrely, the new 28 Days Later 4K release is missing one of the most terrifying shots of the movie - the infected hitting the back of the taxi during the tunnel chase and the close-up of the eyes. Instead, it’s a quick cut to the next shot," said the fan on Twitter, posting a clip of the missing scene in question. Check it out below.
The pulse-racing scene takes place more or less halfway through the movie, when Jim (Cillian Murphy), Selena (Naomie Harris), Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and Hannah (Megan Burns) drive up to Manchester. But the journey comes to a halt when their car tyres burst in a dark tunnel that has been blocked by rubble. Then, a huge horde of infected arrives, and that's when we are supposed to see the red-eyed monster.
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It sounds like the aforementioned shot's absence could affect sales, as horror fans are not too happy. "That was one of the scariest parts of the film, why would they not show that part?" replied one fan, and another added, "I wanna support physical media, but getting mediocre re-releases that mess with the original film is not what I want."
Horror fans will know that getting your hands on 28 Days Later can be quite difficult. For a long time, the movie was unavailable to stream or rent, with many fearing it could end up as lost media. However, the movie is currently available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video in the UK, and rent on Prime Video and Apple TV in the US.
The SteelBook went on sale on August 31, and includes both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs, packaged in blood-red steel that, once opened up, reveals the iconic scene where Jim wanders through a deserted post-apocalyptic London. The new edition will set you back just under $40. However, it is strange that the rerelease is missing that terrifying shot, as the SteelBook features the same piercing eyes on the front cover. It's not yet clear if the missing shot is a mistake or a deliberate choice.
For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, and keep up with upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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