22 years since its release, 28 Days Later is finally returning to digital after horror fans have struggled for years to get their hands on it

Good news horror fans, after calling out for it on social media, the iconic '00s zombie movie 28 Days Later is finally getting a digital release after being almost completely unavailable.

28 Days Later has been absent from any streaming platforms, on-demand, and out-of-print for quite some time. The only way fans could get their hands on the movie was at second-hand stores, or if they were lucky enough to own a copy from way back.

However, this is all about to change as Sony has announced that the original 2002 flick is coming to digital just in time for the release of 28 Years Later. As of December 18, 2024, fans will be able to rent or purchase 28 Days Later on digital platforms such as Prime Video.

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, 28 Days Later follows a courier (Cillian Murphy) who wakes up from a coma in a London hospital 28 days after a deadly virus breaks out, turning everyone into killer zombies. In 2007, sequel 28 Weeks Later dropped, picking up, you guessed it, 28 weeks after the outbreak where evacuees decide to return home to the United Kingdom only to find it still zombie-ridden.

Although Boyle and Garland did not helm 28 Weeks Later, the duo have reunited for the upcoming threequel heading to screens next year. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes , 28 Years Later picks up almost three decades after the outbreak and follows those still living amongst the infected.

This December we got our first look at the movie as the first 28 Years Later trailer dropped, where we thought we spotted a zombified Cillian Murphy , only for it to be someone else . The 2025 sequel is fast becoming one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies , with the trailer now the second most-watched horror trailer ever.

28 Years Later hits theaters on June 20, 2025. 28 Days Later is coming to digital on December 18, 2024, and 28 Weeks Later is available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, fill out your watchlist with the best zombie movies and best horror movies of all time.