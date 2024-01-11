17 years after the second movie, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting for a new 28 Days Later sequel

A return to the zombie-infested world of 28 Days Later has long been rumored, but we finally have something concrete. A sequel is in the works with Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, who directed and wrote the 2002 original movie respectively, working on the third film, 28 Years Later.

That’s not all either, as it's also billed as a potential trilogy, with Garland poised to write all three movies and Boyle set to direct the first movie. Currently, per The Hollywood Reporter, it’s not entirely clear how it will interact with the first two movies, the original and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, and if any of the original stars are coming back.

What we can expect is more exploration of the unique sci-fi world created in the 2002 horror. This saw Cillian Murphy’s bicycle courier awake from a coma to discover the world had been decimated by a highly contagious virus. 28 Weeks Later expanded the setting, focusing on a group of characters six months after the initial outbreak when the virus was declared over.

While it’s not clear how the new films will link with these, Oppenheimer star Murphy, who played Jim in the original movie, previously shared his desire to return to the franchise. Speaking to The Independent when rumors were circulating about it last year, he said: "That’s great to hear. I didn’t know that – I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I’m there."

