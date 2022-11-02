Danny Boyle and Cillian Murphy are both open to making 28 Months Later

Danny Boyle has revealed that there's a script ready for the sequel to horror hits 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later – and he's down to direct the project.

Boyle recently told NME (opens in new tab) that Alex Garland, who wrote 28 Days Later, has written a screenplay that contains a "lovely idea." He continued, "I'd be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny, I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see… who knows?"

Cillian Murphy, who starred in 28 Days Later, echoes the potential desire for a threequel.

"Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it," Murphy said. "Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that's 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it's very appealing to me."

Talk of 28 Months Later has been circulating as far back as 2015. At the time, Garland told IndieWire (opens in new tab) he had a "weird idea" off the back of a conversation with Boyle about Trainspotting 2.

"I had this thought, and I suggested it to [producer] Andrew [Macdonald] and Danny, but I also said I don't want to work on it. I don't really want to play a role, and Andrew said, 'Leave it to me.' So he's gone off and is working on it."

Garland's involvement, then, appears to have changed since that interview. Might the wheels finally be turning on a follow-up to one of this century's most beloved British horrors?

For more scary delights, check out our list of the 30 best horror movies ever made.