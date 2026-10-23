Almost 50 years later, Star Wars fans are appreciating one of the saga's best moments

It might have been almost 50 years since the original Star Wars movie was released in theaters, but fans are still sharing the love for one of its most iconic scenes.
On Reddit, one fan shared their appreciation for the binary sunset scene, in which Luke Skywalker stares into the Tatooine twin-sunset as John Williams's score rises. "This will always be one of my favorite Star Wars scenes," they wrote.
The comments are full of more fans admiring the classic moment. "That music is INCREDIBLE," says one fan, with another adding: "Agreed! If you can ever see the movie with a live symphony, do it! Just amazing"
"It captures the human condition. For one brief moment, we are all Luke, yearning for something more," says someone else.
"John Williams' finest moment," praises someone else. Another person says: "Binary sunset always hits me in the feels."
"Something that sometimes gets lost when you talk about the entire sprawling franchise is that Star Wars began with one movie… and that it was a really fucking good movie," says another fan.
"So iconic. It tells so much with this quiet scene. A young man looking towards the future, thinking about what else is out there and what his destiny holds," is another person's thoughts.
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"Always. The greatest scene and music. Especially the look on Luke's face…. unseen possibilities, hope…" is another person's take.
"This scene was always so moving, that call to the future and adventure. It moves me as much now as it did when I was a kid," says one person, while another says: "It really works because we've all emotionally been where Luke is in that scene. We've all felt stuck, lost, and yearned for a better future"
"Yes... Such a simple idea but one that really created the feeling of a totally alien but totally believable world," thinks another person.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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