Godzilla Minus Zero director would "probably say yes" if Toho offered him a third film

Godzilla Minus Zero director Takashi Yamazaki would return for more kaiju action, if Toho invited him back.
The new film – a follow-up to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One – introduces the terrifying King Ghidorah and brings back the Shikishima family, and, while it's not yet in theaters, it has debuted to stellar reviews.
"I have been a huge Godzilla fan since I was a small child, and I swung for the fences with Godzilla Minus Zero," Yamazaki told SFX magazine in the latest issue. "[These films] are huge milestones, looking back at my career and in my life so far. But that doesn't mean I would never work on another Godzilla film again. If Toho came to me with another offer to explore this world even further, I'd probably say yes.
"Yet at the same time, if you told me this is my last Godzilla film, I would be quite satisfied with what we were able to achieve," he continued. "I'm very grateful to Toho for trusting me with their baby. I'm just happy that I was a Godzilla fan, because that's what enabled me to do this."
Our own Godzilla Minus Zero review awards the show 4.5 stars, and our verdict reads: "With devastating human drama and earth-shaking kaiju action, Godzilla Minus Zero ups the ante in every way from its predecessor – and is easily one of the best films of the year."
The film arrives this November 6. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for everything else worth seeing this year.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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