Hideo Kojima has seen Godzilla Minus Zero and is being totally normal about it: "I was so excited that I practically felt dorsal fins sprouting from my back"

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The Death Stranding developer gives Godzilla Minus Zero a glowing review

Godzilla Minus Zero trailer still sees kaiju in New York City
(Image credit: TOHO)

Hideo Kojima says Godzilla Minus Zero brought "tears to his eyes" in a glowing review.

Minus Zero, the follow-up to 2023's monstrous hit Minus One, is set a few years after Godzilla's initial defeat on Sagami Bay. But, of course, the big boy is back and set to face down a terrifying new threat – King Ghidorah.

It's a killer premise, and one that has self-proclaimed Godzilla fanboy Hideo Kojima ecstatic after watching the Takashi Yamazaki-directed movie at the Japanese premiere.

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"As a huge Godzilla fan and a fan of Minami Hamabe, this is a film I’ve been eagerly waiting three years to see. And I got to see it in IMAX!!!" Kojima began on Twitter, barely containing his excitement.

Kojima continued, "There were moments that played out just as I imagined, moments that surprised me in the best possible way, moments beyond anything I could have imagined, and moments clearly made for hardcore fans (scenes that brought tears to my eyes as a longtime fan, and scenes I’d always dreamed of seeing brought to life)….. I can’t say anything more without giving away spoilers. By the final climax, I was so excited that I practically felt dorsal fins sprouting from my back and an atomic heat ray blasting out of my mouth!"

While fans in the west still have to wait a few more weeks, it seems the Godzilla vs. Ghidorah showdown doesn't disappoint.

Minus Zero is certainly going to bare its teeth throughout, with it also being given the first R-rating in Godzilla franchise history.

"There were certain scenes that, for me as a director, were so essential to the film. Censoring it or cutting it was just not an option for me," director Takashi Yamazaki told Variety.

Godzilla Minus Zero will hit cinemas on November 6.

For more, check out our own Godzilla: Minus Zero review, or our movie release dates guide.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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