Godzilla Minus One is the first R-rated Godzilla movie for a reason, as director says "cutting it was just not an option for me"

Godzilla Minus One has made history as the first-ever Godzilla movie to earn an R-rating. But according to director Takashi Yamazaki, this couldn't be helped, as the movie's violent and bloody scenes are essential to the story.
"You want as many people from the general public to be able to see your film. So, an R-rating might seem like a barrier to entry," said Yamazaki to Variety. "In spite of that, though, there were certain scenes that, for me as a director, were so essential to the film. Censoring it or cutting it was just not an option for me."
The MPA R-rating means that moviegoers under the age of 17 won't be able to see the movie without a parent or guardian present. In the past, movies of this nature have tried to avoid this rating to bring in a wider audience. However, over the past few years, we have seen many movies break records despite limiting ratings, such as 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine and this year's The Odyssey, which earned $1.72 billion.
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The Godzilla franchise is the longest-running monster film franchise ever, boasting 38 films. But despite focusing on a terrifying, city-destroying monster, the saga has managed to keep things pretty PG. However, in this case it seems that the R-rating couldn't be avoided. Godzilla Minus One was rated R for "some violent content/bloody images."
Set in 1949, Godzilla Minus Zero picks up just years after Godzilla Minus One, following the effects of the war and the monster's wrath. The new movie follows the Shikishima family confronts a fresh catastrophe just as their lives were finally returning to normal.
Godzilla Minus Zero has debuted to rave reviews, standing at a near-perfect 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In our 4.5 out of 5 stars Godzilla Minus Zero review reads, "With devastating human drama and earth-shaking kaiju action, Godzilla Minus Zero ups the ante in every way from its predecessor – and is easily one of the best films of the year."
Godzilla Minus Zero hits US and UK theaters on November 6. For more, check out our guide to the best monster movies, and keep up with upcoming movies on the way.
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