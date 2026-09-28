As Wardogs sells 3 million copies, lead admits "bottom feeder cheaters," "constant DDOS attacks," and much more have left devs "overwhelmed," so many are taking mandatory holiday

There are times in life when you may find yourself suffering from success. Bulkhead, the developer of tactical FPS Wardogs, is going through one such period, the company's boss revealing much of the team are on mandatory leave to give them time to breathe amid what's been a hardcore launch period.
Joe Brammer, the CEO of Bulkhead, posted about it on Twitter. "We have been a bit overwhelmed with the response, and I mean it literally," he writes. "It feels like we’ve spent our whole time fighting bottom-feeder cheaters and constant DDOS attacks."
Given the sheer workload in recent weeks, the bulk of staff were made to take a break. "With the sheer amount of physical and mental exhaustion from the last few weeks," he says. "We decided to take a bit of a reset - not everyone but a good chunk of the team have been forced to use holiday this week."
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He notes this is more about "finishing a sprint and taking a breather to prepare for a marathon," as Wardogs settles into a groove and they start looking at post-launch updates. "We feel a bit out of control with how big things have gone and how much extra security we have been forced to do," Brammer says. "But I still believe in our plan and ask you to believe in our team."
I can believe this has all been taxing. Wardogs launched into early access earlier this month to a huge reception, bringing in hundreds of thousands of players. Brammer's tweet is on the back of selling three million copies. While that's any studio's dream, it comes with a lot of pressure, expectation, and more than a few fires to put out.
Bulkhead isn't a huge studio, and that means they have to consistently pick their battles and try not to overdo themselves. Brammer mentions he believes people will think the team isn't listening to certain observations and he expects the community to fluctuate.
"We're here for the long haul," he adds. "We’re in a position where we can try make 1.0 and beyond exactly what we want it to be, no compromises, that’s the dream right?"
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Right. More power to them, and I suspect rebalancing is among the first overhauls coming to the shooter.
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