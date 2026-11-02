Lego Godzilla set seems to appear in stores early, but some fans are hoping it's fake

The king kaiju seems to have woken from his slumber early, because Lego Godzilla has reportedly stomped into stores early. However, some fans aren't happy about the finished result.
According to a Reddit post from u/itsjustajoe (a prominent member of the Lego leaks community and overall reliable source), the kit was found in an undisclosed store and will apparently cost "Around $450-$500 USD." While we've obviously got to take this with a monster-sized pinch of salt, it's already been confirmed that a Lego Godzilla set was on the way. Plus, this Godzilla listing page on the Lego store seems to have just gone live – I can't find any history for it on Wayback Machine, which implies it's new. This, combined with the kit's appearance in-store, suggests an announcement is imminent.
Unfortunately, the community isn't celebrating just yet; some fans on the Reddit thread are already crossing their fingers that it isn't real. "This has to be fake… surely 😭😭😭," writes Latter-Macaron-2575 with over 600 upvotes. "Part of me hopes it is fake, another part hopes it isnt so i can save my money," agrees Daniel_Spidey.
Personally, I'm gonna go against the grain and say that I quite like the big guy. I'd prefer a good look at his face before passing final judgement, but to me, it captures the scale and grandeur of Godzilla – and those almost-glowing blue spines look fantastic. My one quibble is the pose; I think the original submission (this is an 'Ideas' kit, which means it's based on a design made by the community) was truer to the iconic kaiju, capturing his weight and gait. It's possible that this less-hunched design was based on the original Toho design or the new Minus One equivalent rather than the Monsterverse version, but it's unclear. It could even be an amalgamation of all the above, hence why it looks a little different.
Because Lego often announces new sets in the first half of the week, I'd keep a very close eye out – with the listing page for the Ideas project now live, I wouldn't be surprised to see an official unveiling later today or tomorrow. What with the rumored release date being November 27th (making it one of the latest new Lego sets in November), that kind of lead-in would make sense.
Until then, what do you think of the kit? Shout about it in the comments.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.