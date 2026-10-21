Even if I don't have time for Halloween or Christmas decorations, this Disney mainstay always makes me feel festive

I love a good decoration, but sometimes life gets in the way. Halloween sweaters make it easy to get into the spirit (hah) of things even when you're slammed for time, and that's why they're usually high on my wishlist around this time of year.
While there are some great options out there across all kinds of fandoms (I have my eye on a Gengar cardigan from the Pokemon Halloween lineup, for example), I'm always drawn to the Disney Store's Spirit Jerseys. Besides having it down pat in the looks department, I usually find that they're tastefully done regardless of whether it's for Star Wars, Christmas, or a beloved theme park ride. This rather fetching 'Happy Halloween' sweater is a good example; it captures the cute-n-spooky vibe I'm a fan of, but isn't over the top with branding. It's the kind of design you might not realize is Disney related unless you look closely.
I tend to find that they're very well made, too; I've had a few over the years, and the designs and lettering don't tend to be cheaply printed on. Indeed, the embossed lettering you often find along the back has survived lots of wear and washes without coming away or losing their luster.
While they're a bit thinner than some will like, that suits me just fine; if you live in a warmer part of the world or burn hot like I do, it'll take the chill off without stifling you.
This isn't the only Spirit Jersey currently floating around, of course. You can get a glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion design via Disney Store US or Disney Store UK, and the Christmas sweaters have just dropped, for example.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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