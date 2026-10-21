Even if I don't have time for Halloween or Christmas decorations, this Disney mainstay always makes me feel festive

News
By
Published

If you've not tried Spirit Jerseys before, you should

Disney Halloween Spirit Jersey laid out on a wooden surface
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)
0

I love a good decoration, but sometimes life gets in the way. Halloween sweaters make it easy to get into the spirit (hah) of things even when you're slammed for time, and that's why they're usually high on my wishlist around this time of year.

While there are some great options out there across all kinds of fandoms (I have my eye on a Gengar cardigan from the Pokemon Halloween lineup, for example), I'm always drawn to the Disney Store's Spirit Jerseys. Besides having it down pat in the looks department, I usually find that they're tastefully done regardless of whether it's for Star Wars, Christmas, or a beloved theme park ride. This rather fetching 'Happy Halloween' sweater is a good example; it captures the cute-n-spooky vibe I'm a fan of, but isn't over the top with branding. It's the kind of design you might not realize is Disney related unless you look closely.

Disney Happy Halloween Spirit Jersey
Save 20%
Disney Happy Halloween Spirit Jersey: was £80 now £64 at disneystore.co.uk

Thanks to Disney's current sale on its Halloween range, you can save 20% across decorations and apparel like this. Most sizes still seem available, at least a the time of writing.

Note: Unfortunately, the US version of this sweater is mostly sold out. Luckily, there are plenty of other designs available for spooky season and beyond.

View Deal

I tend to find that they're very well made, too; I've had a few over the years, and the designs and lettering don't tend to be cheaply printed on. Indeed, the embossed lettering you often find along the back has survived lots of wear and washes without coming away or losing their luster.

While they're a bit thinner than some will like, that suits me just fine; if you live in a warmer part of the world or burn hot like I do, it'll take the chill off without stifling you.

This isn't the only Spirit Jersey currently floating around, of course. You can get a glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion design via Disney Store US or Disney Store UK, and the Christmas sweaters have just dropped, for example.

Want something to bring a little spooky atmosphere to your desk? Start building these Lego Halloween sets now and you'll be done in time for the spookiest night of the year.

TOPICS
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. If you&#039;ve not tried Spirit Jerseys before, you should
    1
    Even if I don't have time for Halloween or Christmas decorations, this Disney mainstay always makes me feel festive
  2. 2
    If the idea of an $1,800 Xbox that doesn't even run physical games horrifies you, I'd pick up an Evercade Nexus and ignore the next generation
  3. 3
    Bourne director Paul Greengrass was offered a Bond film but felt too "loyal" to his own action franchise
  4. 4
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 patch fixes progression issues and overzealous enemy AI in DMZ, as well as one mission in the campaign ahead of the game's full launch
  5. 5
    Resident Evil director Zach Cregger still wants to make his Batman story, Henchman: "I'm so fascinated by that"