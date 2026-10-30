UK McDonalds Pokemon Happy Meals won't arrive until next year, months after the first drop

McDonalds Pokemon Happy Meals are coming back very soon, but only some parts of the world will be able to collect them this year.
The fast-food chain has finally unveiled its crossover for 2026 via social media after numerous leaks, and each pack will include a toy along with two cards. However, while some territories like the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be getting the McDonalds Pokemon Happy Meals from early November '26, other regions won't receive it until much later. Poke-fans in the UK and Ireland will have to wait until February 2027 to catch 'em all, for example.
Catch 'em early
While it's undeniably cool to pull a Pokemon card from your McDonalds, don't stress about missing out – these are reprints of existing cards, with some from the recent 30th Celebration set. If you want a chance at those cards now, the best UK prices can be found at Amazon. Meanwhile, US fans should go straight to Miniature Market or Walmart.
Although it seems as though the majority of countries involved in the crossover will be enjoying their McDonalds Pokemon Happy Meal in November and December (including a significant chunk of Europe and Asia – I count 42 countries in December alone), it looks like the majority of South America has to wait until January 2027. The UK and Ireland are then left at the bottom of the barrel, being the only countries dropping in February 2027.
There are three happy meal boxes on offer (Pikachu, Umbreon, and Torchic) that include two cards each and a toy. We've got 15 toys in total, but don't expect a classic figure; they're actually a miniature Happy Meal box depicting different Pokemon, from Eevee to Bulbasaur.
So far as the cards go, it looks as though there will also be 15 available. While the official listing seems to have been pulled due to an accidental reveal of 2027 cards that will not be in the McDonalds Pokemon Happy Meals, reliable source Pokebeach suggests we can expect the following:
Based in the US? You can start grabbing these Pokemon Happy Meals from November 10. Just beware of resellers – seeing as they were charging up to $100 for empty Pokemon Krispy Kreme boxes earlier this year, I suspect it's gonna be rough out there.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.