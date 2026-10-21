Jump To:

Where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City - we're just days away from launch day but stock is running low

Guides
By
Published

Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City lands this week

Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City booster packs on a light blue background
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:
0

Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City launches on October 23, and with booster bundles, prerelease boxes, and an Illumineer's Trove up for grabs, the latest set is already starting to drift onto the shelves. It's worth checking MSRPs if you're wondering where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City before the big day.

Pre-order stock remains pricey at Amazon this week (how much for a pre-release?), but preliminary listings are also going live across GameStop and Target. The full wash of Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City stock should pick up once we're into release day.

With Miguel Rivera leading the pack, Hyperia City introduces Coco to Disney Lorcana for the first time, alongside new song cards from the movie and mechanics that take advantage of "remembering past glimmers" that have made their way to your discard pile. Whether you're here for the Riveras or the new inkdrop mechanic, we're showing you where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City right here.

Where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City in the US

Ahead of release, only one store is offering Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City pre-orders this week - though I’d hold off until launch day. Amazon has the new set on the shelves, though with “high prices” cited on both the Booster Display and Illumineer’s Trove, I’d keep an eye on Target, GameStop, and Ravensburger’s own site for a better deal. Still, you’ll find the new two-player starter set up for a solid $29.99.

Amazon

Amazon

2-Player Starter Deck: $29.99

Booster Display: Check stock

Illumineer’s Trove: Check stock

Prerelease Box: $129.99

Target

Target

Booster Display: Check stock ($143.99)

GameStop

GameStop

Illumineer’s Trove: Check stock ($99.99)

Booster Display: Check stock ($249.99)

Booster Pack: Check stock

2-player starter set: Check stock

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy hasn't listed Hyperia City among its Disney Lorcana stock yet, but regularly carries booster packs, Illumineer's Troves, and starter sets.

Check stock

View Deal
Walmart

Walmart

Walmart runs most of its Disney Lorcana stock through third party marketplace sellers, which means prices can get pretty out of whack. That's what we're seeing with early Hyperia City supplies here.

Check stock

View Deal
Ravensburger

Ravensburger

Ravensburger’s official site doesn’t yet have Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City stock listed, but it’ll drop in here when launch day approaches. Keep a close eye on this page to avoid inflated rates.

Check stock

Where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City in the UK

Game has Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City stock on the shelves and ready to pre-order right now, but supplies are running low across the rest of the web. Keep a close eye here, as well as Amazon and Smyths Toys on release day.

Amazon

Amazon

2-Player Starter Deck: Check stock

Illumineer’s Trove: Check stock

Game

Game

Illumineer’s Trove: £49.99

2-Player Starter Deck: £24.99

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys

Booster Pack: Check stock (£4.99)

Illumineer’s Trove: Check stock (£49.99)

Zatu Games

Zatu Games

Booster Display: Check stock (£119.76)

Chaos Cards

Chaos Cards

Booster Pack: Check stock (£4.99)

Booster Display: Check stock

Illumineer’s Trove: Check stock

Wayland Games

Wayland Games

Illumineer’s Trove: Check stock (£42.49)

Booster Display: Check stock (£102)

What's new in Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City?

Hyperia City introduces a major new mechanic relating to your ink supplies: ink drops. The temporary resource is created by new cards such as Higitus Figitus and can be used in the same way as regular ink (though they disappear once used to cast). Some new characters have additional abilities when ink drops are used to bring them into battle as well.

The new inkdrop mechanic is being introduced across the set, alongside characters from Coco. The Rivera family has arrived in full force this set, with glimmers of Héctor, Miguel, Pepita, and Ernesto De La Cruz, and more, as well as locations and songs from the movie.

The set covers 242 cards, with 18 Enchanted and two Iconic art treatments included.

When is the Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City release date?

Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City launches on October 23, 2026.

How much should you pay for Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City?

Ahead of launch, Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City prices are all over the place. That's because retailers can set their own rates and often take advantage of high demand with inflation. It's important to remember how much you should be paying for Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City sealed product, then, with MSRPs and RRPs for the US and UK below:

  • Booster Pack: $5.99 / £4.99
  • Prerelease Pack: $39.99 / £34.99
  • Illumineer's Trove: $49.99 / £49.99
  • Booster Display: ~$145 / ~£120

It's important to remember the Booster Display box price can fluctuate a little more, as it's less tightly controlled.

New to the game? Here's where to start with Disney Lorcana, or check out where to buy Pokemon: Delta Reign for other collections.

TOPICS
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Is the DMZ multiplayer mode in Call of Duty MW4 free to play, or is it only part of the larger game?
    1
    Is Call of Duty MW4 DMZ free to play?
  2. 2
    Where to find the Counting Room Vault in MW4 DMZ
  3. 3
    Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator explains why season 2 opens old wounds by mentioning David
  4. 4
    The Steam store goes down as Valve seemingly joins the whole internet struggling amid PHP issues
  5. 5
    Candy Kingdom Defense codes (October 2026) and how to redeem them for Gems, Trait Crystals, and more