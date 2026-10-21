Where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City - we're just days away from launch day but stock is running low

Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City launches on October 23, and with booster bundles, prerelease boxes, and an Illumineer's Trove up for grabs, the latest set is already starting to drift onto the shelves. It's worth checking MSRPs if you're wondering where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City before the big day.

Pre-order stock remains pricey at Amazon this week (how much for a pre-release?), but preliminary listings are also going live across GameStop and Target. The full wash of Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City stock should pick up once we're into release day.

With Miguel Rivera leading the pack, Hyperia City introduces Coco to Disney Lorcana for the first time, alongside new song cards from the movie and mechanics that take advantage of "remembering past glimmers" that have made their way to your discard pile. Whether you're here for the Riveras or the new inkdrop mechanic, we're showing you where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City right here.

Where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City in the US

Ahead of release, only one store is offering Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City pre-orders this week - though I’d hold off until launch day. Amazon has the new set on the shelves, though with “high prices” cited on both the Booster Display and Illumineer’s Trove, I’d keep an eye on Target, GameStop, and Ravensburger’s own site for a better deal. Still, you’ll find the new two-player starter set up for a solid $29.99.

Best Buy Best Buy hasn't listed Hyperia City among its Disney Lorcana stock yet, but regularly carries booster packs, Illumineer's Troves, and starter sets. Check stock

Walmart Walmart runs most of its Disney Lorcana stock through third party marketplace sellers, which means prices can get pretty out of whack. That's what we're seeing with early Hyperia City supplies here. Check stock

Ravensburger Ravensburger’s official site doesn’t yet have Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City stock listed, but it’ll drop in here when launch day approaches. Keep a close eye on this page to avoid inflated rates. Check stock

Where to buy Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City in the UK

Game has Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City stock on the shelves and ready to pre-order right now, but supplies are running low across the rest of the web. Keep a close eye here, as well as Amazon and Smyths Toys on release day.

What's new in Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City? Hyperia City introduces a major new mechanic relating to your ink supplies: ink drops. The temporary resource is created by new cards such as Higitus Figitus and can be used in the same way as regular ink (though they disappear once used to cast). Some new characters have additional abilities when ink drops are used to bring them into battle as well. The new inkdrop mechanic is being introduced across the set, alongside characters from Coco. The Rivera family has arrived in full force this set, with glimmers of Héctor, Miguel, Pepita, and Ernesto De La Cruz, and more, as well as locations and songs from the movie. The set covers 242 cards, with 18 Enchanted and two Iconic art treatments included.

When is the Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City release date? Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City launches on October 23, 2026.

How much should you pay for Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City? Ahead of launch, Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City prices are all over the place. That's because retailers can set their own rates and often take advantage of high demand with inflation. It's important to remember how much you should be paying for Disney Lorcana: Hyperia City sealed product, then, with MSRPs and RRPs for the US and UK below: Booster Pack: $5.99 / £4.99

Prerelease Pack: $39.99 / £34.99

Illumineer's Trove: $49.99 / £49.99

Booster Display: ~$145 / ~£120 It's important to remember the Booster Display box price can fluctuate a little more, as it's less tightly controlled.

New to the game? Here's where to start with Disney Lorcana, or check out where to buy Pokemon: Delta Reign for other collections.