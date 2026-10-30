Best Buy launches its first early Black Friday sale, with Halloween deals hitting particularly hard for PS5 players

Best Buy has launched its early Black Friday Halloween sale this weekend, and things are looking particularly good for PS5 players. Sony's consoles won't support physical games from 2028, but that's not stopping retailers from offering up some sturdy holiday savings on those discs. We've got Silent Hill f, Death Stranding 2, and Resident Evil Requiem on the discount shelf this morning.

While official Black Friday PS5 deals are still just under a month away, these rates represent the cheapest these games have ever been, but there's plenty of hardware to dive into as well. Those looking for a cheap audio upgrade over their TV speakers can grab the wired Turtle Beach Atlas 200 for its best price yet, while Best Buy is also beating Amazon's price on an AOC QD-OLED monitor.

I've combed through Best Buy's early Black Friday deals to find not just the flashiest discounts, but the savings that actually represent a gadget or game's best price to date. No tat here; all the Halloween deals below have been handpicked from the tech and titles we've had hands-on experience with and recommend every day.

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale at a glance

Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I've been deal hunting for over seven years now, starting out at as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. Since then I've been hands-on with the latest and greatest PS5 gadgets in my five years on GamesRadar+'s Hardware team, scouting the highest value savings every Black Friday.

Top PS5 deals in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

AOC 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy AOC's impressive 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor has only ever hit sales prices of $329 before today, and that's exactly where Amazon will drop you off this weekend. Best Buy's done one better, though, with a new record-low $299.99 rate. Note: This is a slightly altered model name from the version we reviewed, but the difference between panels is largely down to retail distribution. Read more: AOC Q27G4ZD review Read more Read less ▼

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When will Best Buy's early Black Friday Halloween sale end? Best Buy's "DoorBOOsters" sale will ultimately come to an end this Sunday, though now that we're fully into holiday sales season, you can expect many of these record-low prices to hold out for a little while yet (stock allowing). Plus, we often see retailers rotating through savings in the lead-up to the main Black Friday event. If you miss out now, there's likely another opportunity in the wings.

How we find the best early Black Friday deals

We're not just looking at price cuts in the holiday months, we check these fluctuations in cost all year round. Not only that, but we've spent years road-testing all the accessories likely to make their way to the discount shelves by the time November rolls around.

That means we know how much you should be paying for a deal (changing the MSRP before dropping the price doesn't count) and which tech you should prioritize.

What does that look like when we're scouring the web for the biggest savings? We manually scroll through each sale page, pulling out the games and gadgets we know sit in our top recommended lists. Before we've even considered the cost, we're ignoring the tech we don't believe has earned a place in your setup.

Then we make sure the numbers are right. We price check across a product's entire lifespan, though 2026 has put a spanner in the works. With price increases hitting everything from consoles to PC components, we've had to change our process. While the majority of gadgets need to be sitting at their lowest-ever prices to make it into our top early Black Friday deals recommendations, tech that has been hit by price increases industry-wide is compared against prices from 2026.

Finally, we scoop up all the record-low prices on the best tech we recommend and bring them right here.

We're also getting you prepped with early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.