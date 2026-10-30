James Gunn says he's "almost certainly going to use" Harley Quinn in the DCU, and if Margot Robbie wants to return, he'll "bend over backwards" to explain the canon

"Margot Robbie is one of my favorite actors to work with… I don't know where Margot's head is with all of this. But also, Harley is a character I'm almost certainly going to use in the DCU, and if Margot wants to play her, then I'll bend over backwards to explain that in the world," said Gunn on his The Suicide Squad: Is it Canon? podcast. "But if she doesn't, then I can go with somebody else where I don't have to be attached to Harley in [The Suicide Squad]."
Robbie first suited up as DC villain Harley Quinn in David Ayer's 2016 movie Suicide Squad, and then led her own movie in 202's Birds of Prey, before returning in 2021 for Gunn's sequel, The Suicide Squad. It wouldn't be too surprising to see Robbie return, as her The Suicide Squad co-star and Peacemaker actor John Cena has already been introduced to the DCU, as Peacemaker season 2 is canon and takes place after the events of Superman.
Even though Gunn became the co-CEO of DC Studios the year after The Suicide Squad hit screens, he is keen to include the project in his new world. "I think that The Suicide Squad is within the canon of the DCU. It's decided," said Gunn earlier on the Podcast. "I'd say we have one small asterisk, which is: what exactly is the future of Harley Quinn?"
The issue with adding Quinn is that Gunn would also have to find a new Joker, since the Batman villain is to blame for Quinn's creation. "I think Harley is one of the most difficult things in this to justify as being canon in the DCU. Harley's relationship to the Joker, specifically," said Gunn. "We haven't established the Joker yet in the DCU at all. We've established Batman. We see him in Creature and Commandos for a glimpse. But we don't know if Joker exists yet, and obviously, Joker is a part of Harley's past."
However, the DCU has yet to find its live-action Bat, though Gunn says Batman will be cast soon, ahead of the heroes' first DCU Chapter One movie, The Brave and the Bold. Who knows, perhaps the Joker or even Harley will make an appearance then.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.