New DCU Batman "isn't very far away" from being cast and he'll be around the same age as Superman, James Gunn says

James Gunn has teased that the DCU Batman is closer than we think.
While we just got a DCU movie set in Gotham City, Clayface, Batman was conspicuously absent, and there has been no word on who might be in the running to play the Caped Crusader.
"It won't be too long before we're casting Batman, who isn't cast yet, by the way," Gunn shared on his The Suicide Squad 'Is It Canon?' Podcast, explaining that previously casting someone for a different role would not rule them out of any future roles. "All the people thinking he's gonna show up in this or that, it's all bullshit. But when we do cast the DCU Batman, which isn't very far away, if I gave somebody a day role in Suicide Squad that's gonna be the best Batman, I'm not gonna rule him out from that. I want to get everybody into account.
"One of the things that excites me about Batman is being able to pick a Batman who's actually the best actor for that role," he continued. "Supermans have always been chosen based on who the best actor for that role is, and for some reason Batmans are always chosen as movie stars."
When asked if he takes age into account, Gunn explained: "Definitely, that's a huge thing. People are always looking for little hints about casting of Batman. Roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age. I don't think that they're drastically different ages. They're future best pals, contemporaries."
Superman is in his early 30s in the 2025 movie, so we can expect a Batman in the same age bracket. Originally, the DCU's Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, was announced as a Damian Wayne movie – in the comics, Damian is Bruce Wayne's biological son, and he arrives later in Bruce's crime-fighting career. Whether the film has moved away from the Damian storyline or it will simply involve a younger Bruce remains to be seen.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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