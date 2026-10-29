Bloodborne movie is "much" further along than a few months ago as producer Jacksepticeye says mystery director and writer have "mapped out" the story

"So we definitely have a lot more stuff mapped out where we're going with the story, and there are people in place to make this thing happen," Jacksepticeye said. "Hopefully sooner than later, we can have announcements where we talk about who's involved and where it's going, and little teases of the story and where we're at with that."
He stressed, "I live and breathe FromSoftware games. But Bloodborne specifically is my top-tier, highest echelon of game… It is the top of the top. It is the most exciting thing ever to be able to announce this."
Despite that, the YouTuber – who has a selection of Bloodborne tattoos adorning his body – admitted back in September that "80%" of responses were critical of the Bloodborne movie.
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"I wouldn't have let it go in a direction that I don't think is worthy of the Bloodborne IP," Jacksepticeye said on an appearance of 100 Questions with Tom Simons.
But at least there is some movement happening with a Bloodborne movie. On the game front, it's looking decidedly grim: no sequel, no 60 FPS patch, and countless PlayStation State of Play streams passing by without so much of a flicker of recognition towards what is widely considered one of the best games of all time.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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