RuneScape animated show in the works from Bloodborne movie studio and creator MoistCr1TiKaL

Hot on the heels of the news that creator Jacksepticeye is producing a Bloodborne animated movie (an appointment that has not gone down well with fans), the latest content creator to turn film-and-TV-maker is Charlie White, aka MoistCr1TiKaL, who is teaming up with Jagex and studio Lyrical Animation on a RuneScape animated show.
The project, which was revealed by Jagex CEO Jon Bellamy at RuneFest 2026 following the announcement of a fourth RuneScape MMO, is still in the very early stages of development. Per Jagex, the show will "explore bringing the game's world to the screen" with the intent to "expand RuneScape beyond the gaming ecosystem." Bellamy adds: "We see huge potential to bring Gielinor to life in new ways, both for the millions who already know and love it and for a whole new audience." Other than that, details are scant, with more news promised for 2027.
White's involvement is certain to raise eyebrows. The hugely popular streamer is a longtime RuneScape player and is already collaborating with Lyrical Animation on an adaptation of his comic, Godslap. Lyrical Animation, in fact, is the studio behind the Bloodborne animated movie, as well as Death Stranding: Mosquito, so video game adaptations involving prominent figures in the gaming world appears to be part of their MO.
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What's not clear is the extent of White's involvement in the RuneScape show. While Jacksepticeye (real name Seán McLoughlin) claims he's one of the main creative figures behind the animated Bloodborne movie, and is even responsible for hiring decisions, there's no suggestion at this stage that White is occupying a similarly senior role in the RuneScape adaptation.
Fantasy MMORPG RuneScape is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary, after launching in 2001. There are currently three active games: RuneScape, Old School RuneScape and RuneScape Dragonwilds, with more than 300 million accounts created over the last quarter century. Video game adaptations, of course, are big business in Hollywood following the success of A Minecraft Movie, The Last of Us, Fallout, and more. All we can hope for the RuneScape show is that it's more Arcane and less Netflix's Resident Evil.
RuneScape does not currently have a release date. While we wait, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming video game adaptations for everything else worth getting excited about.
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