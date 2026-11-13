Avatar: Seven Havens will air two seasons in 2027 as Book 2 gets a release date

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Avatar: Seven Havens season 2 has officially set its release date, and it's not too far away. The Legend of Korra sequel will release Book 2 on May 21, 2027.
Just like the first season, there will be 13 episodes in total, and they will air in three-episode chunks through to June 11. The next stage of Pavi and Nisha's journey is called 'Book Two: Discovery' and the synopsis teases plenty more adventure yet for the twins.
This reads: "Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora. The girls are brought together in New Ba Sing Se, along with all their unresolved issues."
Saheli Khan returns as Pavi in the new episodes, alongside Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, and Sakina Jaffrey as Agam. Paramount also doubled down on the future of the show, confirming that Book 3 and Book 4 are also planned, with the former also airing in 2027.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, executive producer Ethan Spaulding teased the show's new location in Book 2. "I'd say get your surfboards," he told us, suggesting a rewatch of the finale. "I think if you guys freeze-frame, you can kind of get a vibe of what that haven might be like. But yeah, it's a fun place."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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