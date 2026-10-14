Avatar: Seven Havens was pitched as an "epic story [told] over multiple seasons" like The Last Airbender, and books three and four have been in the works "for a bit"

Avatar: Seven Havens is only three episodes into season one, but in a remarkable display of confidence, it was confirmed during the show's recent New York Comic Con panel that the Last Airbender sequel series will return for seasons three and four.
This, however, wasn't news to Seven Havens co-creator Michael DiMartino, or writer and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, who revealed during a conversation with GamesRadar+ that, like The Last Airbender before it, the Seven Havens team have been working towards telling a multi-season story with Seven Havens from the beginning.
"We've been working on books three and four for a bit, so yeah, we're glad they were able to announce it," DiMartino tells GR+. While world-launching show The Last Airbender was always designed to run for three-seasons, infamously, The Legend of Korra was supposed to be a one-and-done series before ultimately running for four seasons, causing numerous problems as DiMartino and co-creator Bryan Konietzko built Korra's legend on the fly.
"This one was designed more with a clear end, kind of the way we did with Avatar[: The Last Airbender], where we had pitched the whole story out," DiMartino says. "Then when we did Korra, we only thought we were going to do one season, so we designed it a little differently, so if that's all there was, it was a good little one-season story, but then we had the opportunity to do more. When we came back to do the movie [Avatar: Aang] and these shows, we went back to what we're naturally drawn to, which is this big epic story [told] over multiple seasons. So that's our goal."
Sethi echoes DiMartino, adding that while they were prepared to adjust based on how many seasons Seven Havens was ultimately renewed for, they've always had a clear "endpoint" in mind.
"This is a thing [DiMartino and Konietzko] have always done, and I really agree with, is finding your story, finding your endpoint, and always working towards that," Sethi says. "So whether or not they gave us the seasons, we knew where we were going, and we weren't going to adjust that depending on whether or not they gave us one, two, or four seasons.
"So we have known for a little bit that we have a book three and four, and we're in production on that. It's been really lovely that we actually get to tell you a story that was something that from the get go we knew we wanted to say."
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Avatar: Seven Havens' 13-episode first book is currently airing on Paramount Plus. It's not currently known when book 2 will air, but DiMartino says it could arrive sooner than you think. "You will not have to wait that long," DiMartino says. "I don't know how these things are going to roll out exactly. The downside to animation is it takes a really long time. The upside is that we started working on this about three, four years ago. So there's a lot of episodes that have been completed so far."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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