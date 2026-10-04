What is Avatar: Seven Havens? The Last Airbender sequel explained

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony, but what about the Seven Havens? Avatar: Seven Havens is almost upon us... but what is it? And do you have to watch other Avatar stories for it to make sense?
Below, you'll find a mini guide that explains what the new show is, how it connects to the wider Avatar world, and when new episodes will be released on Paramount+.
Avatar: Seven Havens is a new series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in the same world as Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005–2008) and The Legend of Korra (2012–2014), this story will run for two Books comprising 13 half-hour episodes each.
The show follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who lives in a refuge from the constantly raging sandstorms and tornadoes that have ravaged her world. Kids in the city of Ellora grow up hating the Avatar for causing all this, which doesn't work out too well for Pavi when she discovers that she is the new Avatar.
No longer perceived as a hero or saviour, the Avatar must prove herself again while enemies from both the human and spirit world hunt her down. Alongside Airbender Jae, Pavi and her long-lost twin named Nisha search for answers regarding their mysterious origins in a bid to save the Seven Havens before civilisation collapses completely.
Who is in the voice cast for Avatar: Seven Havens?
Pavi (Saheli Khan) – The new Avatar
Nisha (Aishu Devan) – Pavi's twin sister
Jae (Major Curda) – An airbender who joins the adventure
Geet and Ruhi (Dee Bradley Baker) – Pavi's and Nisha's pet cat-monkeys.
Other characters include Karthik (Akshay Khanna), Agam (Sakina Jaffrey), Daemin (Darren Barnet), and Zi (Dianne Doan).
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Do I need to watch other Avatar stories before Avatar: Seven Havens?
Avatar: The Last Airbender and the sequel film, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, are unlikely to be essential viewing if you wish to make sense of Avatar: Seven Havens. From what we've seen so far, the two arcs are not directly connected, story-wise, even though they do exist within the same world (just three centuries apart). They are still essential viewing, however, because they're amazing – and why would you not want to enjoy the Avatar franchise at its peak?
If you only have time to watch one show before Seven Havens, we suggest checking out The Legend of Korra series, because the actions of Korra herself directly set up events in the new show.
Set 225 years after The Legend of Korra, the protagonist of that series is blamed for creating the post-apocalyptic world where Seven Havens is set. People now hate the Avatar because they associate this power with Korra's rage and the destruction she caused, although it's unclear yet whether Korra is actually at fault here. Our girl always gets it in the neck, and it seems now is no different, even though her intentions have only been for the best prior to this show.
It's likely Seven Havens will explain all this enough for the series to work as a standalone story, but if you don't watch The Legend of Korra, you'll likely be missing out on some wider context.
Will familiar characters from other Avatar shows appear?
Korra will definitely have a presence on this show. The impact of her actions are already felt in the overall premise of Seven Havens, although it remains to be seen whether Korra herself will show up in some capacity.
Flashbacks are the obvious option, plus Avatars have the power to meet their past selves in the Spirit World, which could pave the way for eventual appearances from Aang and others from the Avatar line.
Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted what looks like Vaatu in the trailer for Seven Havens. Also known as the Great Spirit of Darkness and Chaos, Vaatu is the overall baddie in this world, one who almost defeated Korra in her own series. It stands to reason that this evil entity would return at some point in Seven Havens.
How will it set up future Avatar stories?
It's unclear yet how Seven Havens will set up future stories within the Avatar universe. We do know that future stories are coming though.
"There's stuff in development, just TV shows in production, but not features at the moment," DiMartino said. "We have another secret thing in production, but yeah, it's on the series side," added Konietzko. "To be clear, we're series people, so that's okay to us. Features is a new thing to us."
There are no current plans for a new feature film, although that will likely change as this world continues to expand.
When will new episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens air?
Original reports suggested that all 26 episodes of Seven Havens would drop all at once. Thankfully, we now know that's not the case.
Instead, Avatar: Seven Haven's first 13-episode book will be released in three episode batches across October before the final four episodes arrive on Paramount Plus October 30.
With ten years of online journalism experience, David has written about TV, film, and music for a wide range of publications including Indiewire, Paste, Empire, Digital Spy, Radio Times, Teen Vogue and more. He's spoken on numerous LGBTQ+ panels to discuss queer representation and in 2020, he created Digital Spy's Rainbow Crew interview series, which celebrates queer talent on both sides of the camera via video content and longform reads. Passions include animation, horror, comics, and LGBTQ+ storytelling, which is why David longs to see a Buffy-themed Rusical on RuPaul's Drag Race.
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