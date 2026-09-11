Turns out Avatar: Seven Havens won't be a 26-episode binge drop after all, as new trailer is unveiled

There's less than a month till the first animated Avatar series in almost 12 years drops on Paramount Plus. But despite initial concerns that all 26 episodes would release on the same day, Paramount Plus has clarified the show's release plans. And while it's not an absurd binge, it's not a weekly release either.
After taking the slot that once belonged to animated movie Avatar Aang, Avatar: Seven Havens is set to release on October 9. That much we knew already from the Avatar: Seven Havens trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. What was unclear from the SDCC panel, however, was how many episodes we'd get at once, with confusing press release language leading some to worry that both planned 'books', totalling 26 episodes, would all release on the same day.
Thankfully, that's not the case. Instead, Avatar: Seven Haven's first 13-episode book will release in 3 episode batches across October, with a final tranche of four episodes dropping on October 30. Given episodes of The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra typically clocked in at 23 minutes, three episodes at once feels like a good amount of Seven Havens to get week to week. And, hey, it worked well for Andor season 2, which unfolded across a series of mini-arcs, so perhaps there are narrative reasons to release multiple episodes of Seven Havens at once.
The news arrived alongside a fresh trailer and confirmation (via Polygon) that the new series is set some 225 years after the events of The Legend of Korra and 300 years after The Last Airbender. The latest trailer gives us the best look yet at the animated sequel series, which is set after an apocalyptic event, seemingly caused by Avatar Korra in the past. Drawing on South Indian culture, it sees the return of the Avatar in the form of a young Earthbender named Pavi. Hunted by the ruling forces who still see the Avatar as a threat to life, Pavi is reunited with her twin sister Nisha, who may or may not be an Avatar herself, as the trailer's final moments want you to think (though pay close attention, and you'll notice that Nisha clearly isn't the one Earthbending).
Avatar: Seven Havens | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube
It's been a big year for Last Airbender fans. Earlier this year, the much-improved second season of Netflix's live-action adaptation released, just as filming wrapped on Avatar: The Last Airbender season 3 – the live-action show's final season. Animated movie Avatar Aang, shockingly, leaked in full online seven months ahead of schedule, and was eventually released early on Paramount Plus. But as our Avatar Aang review explains, it was worth the wait. And now, a brand new animated series is set to hit screens in less than a month, from original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.
At Comic-Con DiMartino and Konietzko also revealed exclusively to GamesRadar+ that while there are no further Avatar movies currently in development, a secret, unannounced TV project is in the works. "There's stuff in development, just TV shows in production, but not features at the moment," DiMartino said. "We have another secret thing in production, but yeah, it's on the series side," added Konietzko. "To be clear, we're series people, so that's okay to us. Features is a new thing to us."
Avatar: Seven Havens releases on Paramount Plus from October 9. For more, check out our guide to all the best new TV shows heading our way.
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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