Huge bummer for '90s kids: the previously announced live-action TV series based on the animated urban sci-fi fantasy show Gargoyles is no longer moving ahead at Disney Plus.
"Well, I know the live-action side of it is, uh, the Atomic Monster had the license to develop a live-action Gargoyles for Disney Plus, and that's dead," creator Greg Weisman told Comics Online. "I have no idea about animation, but there are no current plans for live-action."
The kid-friendly cartoon aired on ABC from 1994-1997 and saw a group of gargoyles, who, after spending a thousand years in an enchanted petrified state, find themselves awakened in New York City and become the city's secret nighttime protectors (as they appear to be non-moving statues during the day). The impossibly large voice cast included everyone from Tim Curry and Clancy Brown, as well as Alan Cumming and Max Headroom himself, Matt Frewer.
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It was announced back in 2023 that James Wan's Atomic Monster was turning the cartoon into a live-action TV series for Disney Plus. Gary Dauberman, writer of Andy Muschietti's It as well as several installments in The Conjuring franchise, was set to serve as showrunner.
Dauberman even gave an update on the series as recently as 2025, telling Collider: "We are still keeping that darkness to it. I’m excited to see the animated [series] come to life," and that Disney would "kill" him if he gave any more details.
All three seasons of Gargoyles are streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best animated shows of all time.
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