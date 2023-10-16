'90s cult classic Gargoyles returns as a live-action Disney Plus series thanks to the people behind The Conjuring

The cult classic animated series Gargoyles is coming back as a live-action Disney Plus series courtesy of some big names in the horror world.

The live-action Gargoyles series will be helmed by Gary Dauberman as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The production company Atomic Monster, which produced most of the Conjuring Universe films, M3GAN, and the 2021 Mortal Kombat adaptation, will also executive produce.

Dauberman himself is also deeply involved in the Conjuring Universe, having written The Nun, Annabelle, and Annabelle Comes Home, the latter of which he also directed. He also served as a writer on 2017's It, and writer and executive producer on 2019's It Chapter Two. Dauberman and Atomic Monster also worked together on the 2019 DC series Swamp Thing.

Beyond those credits, there aren't yet any details on what form the new Gargoyles series will take. The original animated series wasn't exactly a horror show - it was, after all, a Disney cartoon - but it did feature the same sort of gothic aesthetics and slightly more adult themes that made the Batman animated series of the same era so beloved.

The original Gargoyles series concerns creatures who turn to stone by day and fly the skies of New York City at night to fight various supernatural adversaries. It ran for 78 episodes across three seasons from 1994 through 1997. It also spawned a Sega Genesis/Megadrive platform game that's getting a new remaster due to launch later this week.

