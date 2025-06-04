Move over, Barbie! Universal lines up M3GAN director to helm new movie based on Monster High dolls

M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone just can't seem to get enough of creepy dolls. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker has been tapped to helm a Monster High movie for Universal and Mattel, following the box office success of 2023's Barbie.

The publication states that the toy brand's Robbie Brenner, who was recently promoted to President and Chief Content Officer, will oversee the supernatural flick. Akiva Goldsman (Batman Forever, Doctor Sleep) is lined up to produce alongside Brenner.

The news comes just days after Mattel announced the release of its Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll, which is a tie-in with upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0. Having debuted in 2010, the first set of dolls were said to be the glammed-up children of Dracula, Wolfman, and Frankenstein. Since then, others have been introduced including Abbey Bominable, Venus McFlytrap, and Cleo De Nile.

While it's yet to be confirmed, it seems safe to assume that Johnstone's take will be live-action, following in the footsteps of Paramount Plus's Monster High: The Movie, which was released in 2022. A follow-up, Monster High 2, came out in 2023.

"Gerard's unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film," Brenner said in a statement. "This is exactly what we're building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands."

Johnstone added: "With Barbie, Mattel Studios demonstrated that they're not afraid to take bold swings with their IP. What makes Monster High so exciting for me is the opportunity to play in the sandbox of so many iconic monster myths."

Releasing on June 27, M3GAN 2.0 sees the titular bot get given a new body by her original creator and former enemy Gemma (Allison Williams), on the promise of protecting her human "pals" from an even more sinister android. Think Terminator 2: Judgment Day meets The Silence of the Lambs, with dance sequences and sassy one-liners thrown in for good measure. Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, and Ivanna Sakhno round out the supporting cast.

