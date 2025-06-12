Stranger Things spin-off showrunner reveals the '80s animated series that was his "north star" when making the new Netflix show

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 showrunner Eric Robles has revealed his key inspirations for the new Netflix animated spin-off and teased the show's high stakes.

"It all went back to The Real Ghostbusters," Robles said during an appearance at Annecy International Animation Film Festival (via Deadline). "It was silly, but had a handful of dark, creepy episodes, and we just kept talking about that. That became the north star for us."

He described Tales From '85 as being about "friendships, horror-filled story, and mystery," and said further influences included Transformers, ET, and Goosebumps. "There’s danger, and not everyone might survive," Robles added. "The danger is real, and that had an impact on the design."

According to Deadline, the audience at Annecy got a sneak peek at some character designs from the upcoming show, including some things that go bump in the night: "some terrifying Upside Down pumpkin zombies and a snow shark."

Per Netflix's official logline, Tales From '85 takes place in Hawkins in "the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." That means it takes place between Stranger Things season 2, which begins in the fall of 1984, and season 3, when the action kicks off in the summer of 1985.

Before we go back in time, however, there's Stranger Things season 5, which is coming our way later this year and brings the original show to an end. The final season will air in three parts, with new episodes dropping on November 26, December 25, and December 31.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is set to be released sometime in 2026. While we wait for more updates, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now.