Gargoyles is the next classic Disney game getting a remaster

In amongst the huge announcements this weekend comes confirmation that 90s platformer Garygoyles is getting the remaster treatment.

Sandwiched in the middle of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase with very little fanfare, Disney confirmed that Empty Clip would be working to "bring back another classic game, Gargoyles Remastered".

Described as a "fan-favorite that's sure to have you screaming like a Viking yeeted by Goliath", the original game – a 2D Castlevania-esque action platformer – loosely followed the plot of the show and released almost thirty(!) years ago in 1995. It joins other classics like The Lion King and Aladdin in getting a remaster several decades after its original release.

We don't have a release date – right now, Disney will only say that "while you'll have to wait to climb back into the world of Gargoyles Remastered" – but a later press release confirmed that the classic 90s platformer will be coming to "modern consoles and PC with updated visuals and controls" (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)).

In other news fresh from D23, the heavily-rumored Iron Man game may not have made an appearance, but industry insider Jeff Grubb reckons it's still on the way.

"This is the other game I was talking about when we went over the Black Panther stuff," he tweeted once the showcase was done. "You shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about it, but you will have to wait to play it. Although it's coming before Black Panther.

"Motive is doing Iron Man after Dead Space [remake]," he added in a subsequent (opens in new tab) tweet. "A team of former Shadow of Mordor devs will make Black Panther."

And did you catch the news that a brand-new 2D "cooperative adventure Mickey Mouse platformer" is on the way exclusively to Nintendo Switch – Disney Illusion Island ?

Though based on a canceled project from 2016, Disney said that whilst it wasn't "exactly the same game" it was being developed by the same studio, Dlala, and will feature "the same characters".