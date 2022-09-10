Disney Illusion Island is an all-new four-player platformer coming in 2023

A brand-new Mickey Mouse adventure is on the way exclusively to Nintendo Switch: Disney Illusion Island.

Announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, D23, Disney Illusion Island lets you team up with up to three pals to join Mickey and friends – Minnie, Donald, and Goofy – on a new 2D "cooperative adventure platformer".

With the same striking style as the Mickey Mouse Shorts animations, here's the game in action:

"Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to save a mysterious world from disaster!" teases the game's description on YouTube. "In this brand-new 1-4 player cooperative adventure platformer, you’ll navigate as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy through a beautifully hand-crafted world as you run, swim, swing, and jump to recover three magical books to save the world."

In an interview with IGN (opens in new tab) about the new title, Disney VP of Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Games Luigi Priore said that whilst it wasn't "exactly the same game" it was being developed by Dlala again, complete with "the same characters".

"It didn’t work then, but the environment changed with Sean Shoptaw [Senior VP, Walt Disney Games] taking over, with us bringing in people like John Drake on the business development side... we already knew [Dlala CEO] AJ [Grand-Scrutton] and the team at Dlala and we knew they could do great work, so we wanted to start a project and work with them to create this new game."

In other news fresh from D23, the heavily-rumored Iron Man game may not have made an appearance, but industry insider Jeff Grubb reckons it's still on the way.

"This is the other game I was talking about when we went over the Black Panther stuff," he tweeted once the showcase was done. "You shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about it, but you will have to wait to play it. Although it's coming before Black Panther.

"Motive is doing Iron Man after Dead Space [remake]," he added in a subsequent (opens in new tab) tweet. "A team of former Shadow of Mordor devs will make Black Panther."