After 19 years, D&D fans can finally play Neverwinter Nights 2 on Steam again, thanks to the Enhanced Edition releasing this summer

Mere months after hints of a Neverwinter Nights 2 remaster were spotted online, the official confirmation of Aspyr Media's Enhanced Edition has come – and it's safe to say Dungeons & Dragons fans can't wait to dive into the revamped RPG.

Following an announcement at yesterday's PC Gaming Show, Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition is currently live on Steam with a solid 10% sale to boot, a reality that many weren't sure would come to fruition after the original game left the PC storefront in 2013.

With a release date listed as July 15 of this year, there's not that long to wait before the RPG is available to play, either. As per the Steam page, it also includes all of the OG game's campaigns and expansions, making for an even better deal.

Yes, that means Mask of the Betrayer, Mysteries of Westgate, and Storm of Zehir all come with the re-release. Developer and publisher Aspyr Media describes the Enhanced Edition on Steam as including "everything you loved about Neverwinter Nights 2," alongside "smoother gameplay with refined camera controls, polished mechanics, enhanced textures, and full controller support with a newly designed controller-specific UI."

Unsurprisingly, longtime fans are excited to play the classic sequel again. A recent Reddit thread highlighting the Enhanced Edition proves as much, with one commenter exclaiming they've "been waiting for this." Seeing as the original Neverwinter Nights released in 2006, that checks out. Another dubs Mask of the Betrayer "easily one of the best RPG campaigns you can play," that's "absolutely up there with games like Planescape and Disco Elysium."

There's plenty more in store for Dungeons & Dragons stans, too. Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is cooking up its own "two very ambitious RPGs" now, with one of the mysterious projects having been codenamed Excalibur – potentially pointing to an Arthurian game of sorts. Hasbro is also "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game already, all while working on a separate new D&D game.



