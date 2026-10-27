Avatar: Seven Havens fans think Paramount's original plan to release 26 episodes at once "would’ve killed the show"

Avatar: Seven Havens fans are happy that the show went with a slower, three-episodes-a-week drop, rather than the previously announced plan of dropping all 26 at once.
It was originally announced, more or less due to some confusing press release language, that the 26 episode-season would drop on Paramount Plus in a binge-watch format. Keep in mind that each episode is exactly 30 minutes.
Thankfully, a new trailer that dropped in September revealed that the series would be split into two books. The first 13-episode book would release in 3 episode batches beginning on October 9 and ending with a four-episode drop on October 30. The release date for Book 2 has not yet been announced.
The new series is set some 225 years after the events of The Legend of Korra and 300 years after The Last Airbender, in a world where airbenders are thought of as destructive, harmful beings rather than heroes.
"If they went forward to drop all the episodes at once, it dead ass would’ve killed the show," one fan wrote.
"I think they did a good amount cause the cliffhangers have kept people guessing. Any less or more and I think storylines would have felt off," someone else said.
One fan, however, has a different idea for the release of Book 2: "I think they've been releasing a bit too many a week and while it was fine for this season I think season 2 and onwards should shave that down to like 2 a week at most."
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Avatar: Seven Havens is streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the best new TV shows heading our way.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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