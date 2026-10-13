Korra voice actor says she was "shattered" and "sobbed" over her character being treated as a villain in Avatar: Seven Havens

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Janet Varney was upset by Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount+
(Image credit: Paramount+)

Korra voice actor Janet Varney found Avatar: Seven Havens a particularly difficult watch.

In the new show, set 225 years after The Legend of Korra, Korra is blamed for a catastrophic event and treated as a villain.

"I sobbed through this pilot episode. I was shattered. I cannot emphasize it enough," Varney said on the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast. "And I finished it, and my partner was like, 'So?' And I was like, 'I can't even tell you what happened. I'm so upset,' crying. I was like, 'I'm so worried about all the people that love Korra and already defend Korra.'

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"And I had to go back and watch with fresh eyes after I had deeply grieved," she continued. "I know we don't know what's going to happen, and I want people to keep the faith, but who knows? But just for me, watching children talk about her as if she's a monster was heartbreaking. I mean, it really hurt. And I'm not her, but I know what she means to some people, and it just really hurt."

Time will tell if Korra is vindicated or not. The show follows Pavi, who is the next Avatar, and her twin sister Nisha.

Our Avatar: Seven Havens review awarded the show 3 stars, with our verdict reading: "Avatar: Seven Havens is a strong new entry for the franchise, filled with intriguing plot elements and characters that are let down by its animation. While the post-apocalyptic setting and twists have me on the edge of my seat, the flat designs and awkward action leave me wanting more."

The show is dropping weekly on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming TV shows that should be on your radar.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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