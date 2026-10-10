Air, water, fire, and earth are back in force after the first three episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens dropped this week. The sequel series is set after Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra and follows two twin Avatars, Pavi and Nisha. These two youngsters are successors to Korra, who was believed to have brought about the world-changing event known as the mysterious Cataclysm, seemingly leaving a mark on the Avatar's legacy.
So far, the biggest takeaway from the new series is just how different it looks in style from the previous two seasons. Thankfully, GamesRadar+ got a few words from the franchise's co-creator, Bryan Konietzko, and executive producer Ethan Spaulding on why.
"Ethan, I've known him a really long time, and he's always been the like 70s anime master, 70s and 80s," explained Konietzko. "Like, he knows he knows vintage Japan, like, media, like way more than we do. And even for me, not going back that far, but like more like Nadia's Secret or Blue Water. Like, I just- we wanted it to be a little bit more fantasy and, like, kind of capture vibes."
According to Spaulding, the plan was always in place to provide a very different image for the new chapter. "It was appealing to me when they contacted me to work on this. That that would be they used to go ahead and do the style game. So this one feels a little more animated, I think, than the others might," revealed the EP. "The fact that at the beginning Brian was saying maybe this doesn't even have shadow layers of the characters-it's just like the colors. So, with an idea being that it's more colorful than maybe the other shows, and not as dark in color, you know."
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We'll have to see how the new style complements Pavi and Nisha's adventure as it develops, and what it could mean for potential appearances of either Avatar Aang or Korra. For now, you can keep up to date with the Seven Havens as the show continues on Paramount+. For our review of Avatar: Seven Havens, head here.
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