The knightly Bretonnia faction is getting a major refresh in Warhammer The Old World, and they're every bit as impressive as you'd hope from such a regal army.
In an update to the old range that has been kicking around for well over a decade, we're now getting fully remodeled Bretonnia Knights of the Realm on horseback – which can also be made as the junior Knights Errant – alongside brand-new Pegasus Knights. It's unclear when the models will launch (there's no chance of them appearing in this week's Black Friday Warhammer deals, so forget about that), but we do know they'll be available first in an Army Reinforcement box set.
Muster an army
New to The Old World? The best place to start is the 2026 Core Set, which provides everything you need to play: rules, dice, a battlemat, and two small armies. It's tricky to get hold of in the US right now (though I did find some stock at Amazon), but it's available at a discount in the UK via indie stores like Zatu.
Considering how we got a revamp of the skeletal Tomb Kings of Khemri recently, it makes sense that the Bretonnians would follow. These two factions were the first to be launched for Old World, after all. You can get a closer look via Warhammer Community's official reveal, but suffice to say they're utterly gorgeous – especially when lined up in serried ranks.
However, I'm most interested in what these models represent. Their existence after a string of major additions (those new Tomb Kings units, an entirely fresh range of Chaos models, and the Grand Army of Cathay) indicates just how seriously Warhammer takes The Old World – and presumably how popular it's been, considering the way it keeps receiving such generous updates. I can only imagine how costly such a major overhaul has to be, so getting one after another tells you a lot about the Old World's general health.
Seeing as The Old World's predecessor (Warhammer Fantasy Battles) was scrapped in favor of the smaller and lighter Age of Sigmar back in 2015, I'd say that's one hell of a comeback.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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