When most reviews and the majority of fan feedback for a game is positive, I think it's safe to say you're in for a treat – and that's the case with this Lord of the Rings card game series. Its reputation in the hobby is glowing, enough to make the Arkenstone seem dim by comparison.
It can be hard to put a fresh and exciting spin on something that's been around for 72 years, but this trick-taking Lord of the Rings card game manages it. Using classic, time-tested mechanics but providing a very clever cooperative spin on them, it's a fresh approach to the story. Love Middle-earth? You owe it to yourself to try this, because the series is worthy of standing amongst the best card games. As an example, 87% of user reviews for the first one (Fellowship of the Ring Trick-Taking Game) are a full five stars at Amazon.
The first game in this series establishes the rules, so I'd definitely begin here. It's currently sitting at a record-low price over at Amazon, and has never been cheaper than it is now. Because it also has a Black Friday deals badge, I doubt it'll be available for less either.
Once you've finished the first entry in the series, you can graduate to the second one (which we gave five stars in our Two Towers Trick-Taking Game review). While you can technically begin here, it builds on the mechanics of the first entry, so it isn't the best starting point.
As a trick-taking game, the lead player puts down a numbered card, and everyone else has to match that suit (Hills, Mountains, Forests, Shadows, or Rings) with the highest number possible. Whoever has the highest score wins the round, but it's not just about clearing your hand of cards. Every character has a unique objective they've got to complete, from winning the fewest rounds to earning Ring cards. Because you only complete a chapter if everyone's objective is complete, there's an extra tactical layer to navigate.
That's especially true because players are only allowed to discuss cards that have been put down during setup or play. You can't explain what you have in your hand or anything beyond your character's goal either, so you've got to hope everyone else understands what you're trying to do based on the cards you're playing. It's a novel challenge, and it only gets more interesting with each chapter of the game. You see, it regularly adds extra complications to keep you on your toes.
While the series isn't finished yet, it will be soon – the third and final entry, Return of the King, is due to launch on January 15, 2027. It promises "new gameplay twists that create fresh strategic decisions for both new and returning players," and considering how novel the previous two are, that should be worth getting excited about.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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