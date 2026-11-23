Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
If you'd been considering picking up a Paramount Plus subscription, now's your chance; the streaming service has been hit with a Black Friday offer that lowers the monthly price to $2.99 in the US, or by 75% in the UK.
While the US cost would normally be $8.99 per month with ads or $13.99 per month without them, this year's Black Friday sale has slashed the price of both tiers to $2.99p/m for your first two months. Basically, you're paying $6 for a couple months of Paramount Plus regardless of which membership you choose. That's perfect timing if you want to blaze through what the streaming service has to offer over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just be quick; the offer ends on November 30, 2026.
Meanwhile, UK fans can save up to 75% in total. You can either pick up the Standard (with ads) plan for £2.50 per month for two months rather than the usual £9.99p/m, or grab the ad-free Premium plan for £3.25p/m across two months instead of £12.99p/m.
Offer ends 11/30/26
US Paramount Plus Black Friday deal: $2.99 per month for 2 months Rather than discounting a specific membership, this offer cuts the price of either a standard with-ads subscription (which is usually $8.99p/m) or the ad-free version (normally $13.99p/m) for two months if you're a new or returning subscriber. Personally, I'd recommend the ad-free version as it's literally the same price here and you gain the ability to download movies/TV shows and stream CBS live. Either way, your subscription will revert back to the normal price once your two months is up, so remember to cancel before that point if you don't want to stick around.
UK Paramount Plus Black Friday deal: Save 75% per month for 2 months This offer slashes the price of both Paramount Plus tiers across two months, giving you access to everything for much less than usual. The tier with ads costs £2.50 per month rather than £9.99p/m, while the ad-free equivalent is £3.25p/m rather than £12.99p/m. Just remember to cancel before your two months is up, or your subscription will eventually revert to the original cost.
I found this offer while tracking down Black Friday Disney Plus deals, and while it's not quite as strong as the discount we typically see from the House of Mouse (which usually reduces the cost for an entire year), it's still aggressively good.
In terms of what's available on Paramount Plus right now, there's a wide variety of content you can try out, from Dexter: Resurrection to Star Trek: Brave New Worlds - more than enough to keep you busy for the full two months. Want a comprehensive breakdown of what to prioritize? Our experts have weighed in on the best shows on Paramount Plus.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.