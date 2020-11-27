Black Friday Disney Plus deals - offers on gift cards, bundles, and subscriptions

With the most wonderful time of the year on its way, it's a good opportunity to be hunting down some Disney Plus deals. After all, The Mandalorian season 2 is currently well under way, Soul is available for free on Christmas Day, and WandaVision launches this coming January. With that in mind, we've gathered up some of the best Disney Plus deals that are floating around this Black Friday. You'll find them below.

Although there aren't many loads of Disney Plus deals this Black Friday, the fact that new offers haven't appeared means that these are the best discounts we're going to get this side of 2021.

If you're shopping for someone else, the digital Disney Plus gift card is the perfect present. Besides saving you roughly $14 / £12 compared to buying each month separately, it provides a full year of the service and everything it has to offer. Because it's a code, you can also have it sent wherever you like, whenever you like. Just remember, it can only be activated by new subscribers.

Wondering why Disney Plus for under $70 / £60 is a good deal? For starters, you'll gain access to almost every Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars animated and live-action film ever. Considering how expensive getting a boxset of those would be, that's not bad going. In addition, you're getting 31 seasons of The Simpsons, National Geographic documentaries, and original programming.

If you'd rather get Disney Plus for yourself, on the other hand, you have three main options. You can pick up a standard month-by-month subscription, an annual membership, or what remains one of the best Disney Plus bundles of the lot - a triple-pack of content featuring Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. That's the same cost as a single Standard HD month of Netflix for three times the amount of content.

Disney Plus deals

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | $69.99 at Disney Plus US / £59.99 at Disney Plus UK

Everyone loves Disney, and that makes this gift card perfect as a gift or last-minute Christmas present for a loved one, family member, or friend. You're essentially getting two months for free with this offer, and it can be digitally delivered to whoever you like at the time of your choosing. Just remember, it can only be redeemed by someone who does not have Disney Plus already.

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus | $12.99 per month

Want to pick up Disney Plus for yourself and get the best value for money? This bundle is the clear winner. It offers something to suit everyone, be it Disney cartoons, Hulu dramas, or ESPN sports action. You're also saving roughly $5 per month compared to buying each of them by themselves.

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month / £5.99 per month

If you're looking for the simplest way of getting Disney Plus for yourself, it's this offer. The standard monthly membership is the cheapest option out there right now, and you can cancel it whenever you like - there's no contract. That means you can drop it after Christmas with no regrets if you so choose.

Be sure to check out the other Black Friday deals on offer - there are Black Friday TV deals (perfect for your Disney Plus subscription) and Black Friday gaming deals.