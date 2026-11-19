If you're looking to take a break from playing GTA 6 this weekend, there are plenty of new shows and movies to get stuck into. As well as The Odyssey finally landing on digital platforms, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus also have some major releases included in their subscriptions.
Among them is the final season of Yellowjackets, which finally kicks off on November 20. You'll be able to see how it all pans out in the thriller series on Paramount Plus. Speaking of returning shows, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is also back with a new season, and it has debuted to a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Elsewhere, Netflix has released a critically acclaimed drama led by Léa Seydoux about a concert pianist whose husband has been harboring a dark secret. Prime Video has also quietly dropped an Oscar-nominated director's latest movie without much fanfare too in the Nicolas Cage-starrer Madden. For more on all of these, read on for our guide to the best new shows and movies to stream this week.
The Fighter director David O. Russell is back with a new movie, based on the life of American football coach and commentator John Madden. Played by Nicolas Cage, Madden follows his life before charting the development of the Madden NFL video game series. Also starring Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, and Sienna Miller, there's been relatively little fanfare about the new release, which has received pretty mixed reviews from critics. Still, with such talent involved and an interesting subject, it could be just what you're after for a watch this weekend. It's on Prime Video now.
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Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Disney Plus
Billed as the show's darkest chapter year, Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns with season 3 on Disney Plus. Starring Walker Scobell once again as Jackson, the series kicks off with a mission gone wrong as the team attempt to rescue Bianca and Nico di Angelo from military school. However, Annabeth Chase gets caught in the crossfire and ends up being captured, leaving Percy and the gang with no choice but to try and find her and stop Atlas' plans. New episodes are dropping weekly on Disney Plus with the first two available now.
As we approach awards season next year, expect to start seeing more critically acclaimed movies hitting the streaming platforms. Gentle Monster is Netflix's latest offering starring James Bond actor Léa Seydoux. She plays a concert pianist who leaves her busy life in the city to relocate to the country to help her husband recover from burnout. However, their idyllic new family life soon comes crashing down when police arrive after a horrifying accusation is leveled against her husband. Early reviews praise Seydoux' performance in this tense thriller that explores the chaos inflicted by male predators.
The fourth and final season of one of Paramount Plus' best shows is finally airing. Yellowjackets is back for one more spate of episodes tying up all the loose ends in this critically acclaimed story. The premise of the show follows the survivors of a plane crash across two timelines: the immediate aftermath in the '90s and the survivors 25 years later. Teased by its creators as having a "twisted conclusion", the show brings back its main cast including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Sophie Thatcher for the final outing. We can't wait to see how it all pans out.
Netflix is back with a new biographical drama starring Julia Garner. However, her new character couldn't be further away from Anna Sorokin in this story about the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Garner plays Caroline Ellison opposite Anthony Boyle's Sam Bankman-Fried of Alameda Research. The Altruists is a tense tale of political machinations, betrayal, and corruption across eight gripping episodes. Critics have been praising Boyle and Garner for their performance in the unpredictable and chaotic true story. All episodes are available to stream now.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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