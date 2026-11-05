The 4 best new shows and movies streaming this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (November 6-8)

The nights are drawing in, which means there's more time than ever to sit in front of the TV, because who wants to go out when it's drizzly and dark? This week sees a crop of streaming hits return for second seasons, and there's a new Liam Neeson action movie too.
I've chosen titles from across a range of streaming services, including a more obscure one that will currently cost you pennies, so whatever you're subscribed to and whoever's watching, there should be something for everyone.
British spy series Black Doves is back, with another batch of episodes reuniting undercover operative Helen (Keira Knightley) with her killer best friend Sam (Ben Whishaw). Now wife to the new Prime Minister, Helen is closer to power than ever, but when her handler, Mrs. Reed, goes missing, Sam and Helen team up to find out what happened.
Part of the joy of Black Doves is the revolving door of oddball assassins and spies who cross paths (and usually exchange punches) with Helen or Sam. This season's no different, with One Day's Ambika Mod, Alien: Earth's Babou Ceesay, Control's Sam Riley, Scream star Neve Campbell and Blade Runner 2049's Sylvia Hoeks joining the cast.
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Stick season 2
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Apple TV
The second season of Apple TV's Owen Wilson golf comedy puts further strain on the relationship between Wilson's washed-up former pro-golfer, Pryce Cahill, and his student, 18-year-old golf prodigy Santi Wheeler. As Santi wrestles with whether to turn pro, perhaps before he's ready, Cahill makes an unlikely decision: to launch a comeback and attempt to become the oldest person to win the US Open.
Arriving just over a year after season 1, Stick is another under-the-radar Apple TV gem. This latest season adds Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn to the cast as a doctor who helps Cahill get back in shape, and also has a romantic history with the stickman.
Stephen King adaptations are ten a penny nowadays, but The Institute shouldn't be overlooked, despite releasing on one of the less-popular streaming services. The story of 12-year-old telekinetic Luke, who's imprisoned in the titular Maine facility, it co-stars Westworld's Ben Barnes and Weeds' Mary-Louise Parker.
Intriguingly, season 2 is venturing into uncharted territory, as season 1 covered the entirety of the events of the book, with Luke out to destroy the Institute once and for all after escaping at the end of season 1. The perfect show to watch after you've finished Carrie.
The latest daft Liam Neeson action thriller sees the Taken star hit the road in a distinctive red Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake GT350 after sort of accidentally killing his ex-wife's abusive boyfriend. Neeson plays Ryan “Fang” Flanagan, a highly decorated Special Forces soldier suffering from PTSD.
Much of the movie involves a cross-country chase, with former Michael Chiklis's Texas State Trooper in pursuit. Flanagan also becomes something of a folk hero after word of his righteous kill spreads, with old comrades like Ving Rhames popping in to assist. Great for a Saturday night switch-your-brain-off movie.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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