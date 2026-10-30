The 4 best new shows and movies streaming this weekend on Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, and more (October 30-November 1)

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From New York serial killers to Staines rappers, there's plenty to watch this weekend

Michael C Hall as Dexter in Dexter: Resurrection season 2
(Image credit: Paramount)
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Halloween is upon us, and we've got plenty of spooky watching recommendations this week. From a brace of serial killer series to the return of a walking horror show, there's plenty to get you in the Halloween spirit.

I've chosen titles from across a range of streaming services and there are titles suitable for a variety of age ranges, so whatever you're subscribed to and whoever's watching, there should be something for everyone.

Below you'll find recommendations from Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount Plus, and Peacock. While we don't have any specific Netflix or Disney Plus recommendations this week, we do have guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Disney Plus shows. And once you're all caught up on the below, we've also got a list of the best scary movies to watch this Halloween.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Ali G: Who Iz I?

Sacha Baron Cohen in Ali G: Who Iz I?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Prime Video

Despite releasing in theaters only last Friday, Ali G movie Who Iz I? has already hit streaming. This time, the Staines icon is dealing with pregnant girlfriend Me Julie while attempting to reboot his long-cancelled HBO show.

Like Borat and its 2020 sequel Subsequent Moviefilm, Who Iz I? blends scripted moments with candid camera sequences featuring real people to very amusing effect. You won't quite believe some of the situations star Sacha Baron Cohen gets himself into.

Keep movie night rolling with the best movies on Prime Video.

Dexter: Resurrection season 2

Michael C Hall as Dexter in Dexter: Resurrection season 2

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Morally minded serial killer Dexter returns for the second season of revival show Dexter: Resurrection. Now in New York, and having offed a cabal of serial killers already, Dexter sets his sights on The New York Ripper, played by Succession star Brian Cox. Dan Stevens also features as The Five Borough Killer.

The first season of Dexter: Resurrection was a lot of fun, and season 2 is well worth your time, not least because Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman returns as fellow killer Charley. "I think the two of them are both too smart for their own good," Thurman told us when we caught up at New York Comic Con earlier this month.

Find plenty more to watch with our list of the best show on Paramount Plus.

Nocturne

(L to R): Poorna Jaganathan, Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber in Nocturne

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV has quietly become one of the best streaming services by prioritising quality over quantity, and its latest release is another must-watch. Starring ​​Liev Schreiber as a former homicide detective, it's set in a remote Pennsylvania town that mysteriously comes under attack from a serial killer (played by Stephen Graham). The twist? He's seemingly locked in the basement of a psychiatric hospital when the murders take place.

Tom Hardy was originally set to play the serial killer, but later dropped out and was replaced by Adolescence star Graham. Deadpool 2's Domino, Zazie Beetz, also stars as undercover FBI agent Saga Bauer. Two episodes are available now, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.

For more, dive into our list of best shows on Apple TV.

Minions and Monsters

An image from the Minions and Monsters trailer

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US
Where to watch: Peacock

The latest entry in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise has hit streaming, and just in time for Halloween. But this is no ordinary Minions movie. In fact, it's a rather loving homage to silent cinema and old Hollywood, as the oversized yellow tic-tacs set out to make their own monster movie.

So something for young and less young viewers alike, as long as you can tolerate the Minions' jabbering for 90 minutes. It also, incredibly, features a cameo from actual George Lucas, so it's worth watching for that alone.

Find plenty more 'toons to watch with our list of the best animated movies.

For everything else releasing this year, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies you need to know about.

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Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

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