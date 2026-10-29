Walton Goggins wraps filming on Fallout season 3 with cryptic message: "Just took it off for the last time"

But this might not be the end of the world. There's been no indication Fallout is ending anytime soon, while Goggins – who has played the Ghoul in the first two seasons of the Prime Video series – may just be referring to taking the undead prosthetics off for the last time this season.
Yet, it follows a trend of key Fallout actors perhaps saying a little too much when the camera is on them.
Hank actor Kyle MacLachlan may have tipped Amazon's hand about a Fallout season 3 release window during a book signing earlier this month,
He said, "We're still shooting away. We've got about a month or so to go... and then probably come out maybe May or June."
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Aaron Paul has also been added to the Fallout season 3 cast. It is likely, too, that the show will go somewhere that the main games haven't yet been – Colorado and the Rockies. There, the Ghoul (AKA Coop Howard) remains in search of his family, especially after the rug-pull of the Fallout season 2 ending upon discovering they were no longer in New Vegas. Let's just hope his journey doesn't end there.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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