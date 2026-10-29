Walton Goggins wraps filming on Fallout season 3 with cryptic message: "Just took it off for the last time"

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Is Goggins saying goodbye to the Ghoul?

Walton Goggins as the Ghoul in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)
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Is it time to say goodbye to the Ghoul? Let's hope not, but Walton Goggins' wrap message on Fallout season 3 has us worried.

"Just took it off for the last time.. Season 3… Gatdamn this felt good," Goggins wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a Reel of the actor driving and listening to music.

Goggins added, "I wish this road or this song would never end. Gonna miss you California… til the next time."

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But this might not be the end of the world. There's been no indication Fallout is ending anytime soon, while Goggins – who has played the Ghoul in the first two seasons of the Prime Video series – may just be referring to taking the undead prosthetics off for the last time this season.

Yet, it follows a trend of key Fallout actors perhaps saying a little too much when the camera is on them.

Hank actor Kyle MacLachlan may have tipped Amazon's hand about a Fallout season 3 release window during a book signing earlier this month,

He said, "We're still shooting away. We've got about a month or so to go... and then probably come out maybe May or June."

Aaron Paul has also been added to the Fallout season 3 cast. It is likely, too, that the show will go somewhere that the main games haven't yet been – Colorado and the Rockies. There, the Ghoul (AKA Coop Howard) remains in search of his family, especially after the rug-pull of the Fallout season 2 ending upon discovering they were no longer in New Vegas. Let's just hope his journey doesn't end there.

For more, we have the Fallout timeline and the ranking of the best Fallout games.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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