WandaVision creator is bringing Stargate back to TV, but fans aren't happy after previous attempt was scrapped

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is bringing Stargate back to TV – but fans of the beloved sci-fi aren't best pleased.
Details are scarce at the moment, but, per Variety, Schaeffer is developing the project for Amazon MGM and a writers' room is thought to be opening sometime soon. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are set to executive produce.
However, this isn't the first time a new Stargate show has been mooted. A separate project from Martin Gero, who worked on Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate SG-1, and Stargate: Universe, was scrapped in June of this year. Harold and Tunnell were also set to executive produce that show, and, according to another report from Variety, it was axed because of concerns from Amazon executives that the show wouldn't appeal to an audience beyond the pre-existing fans.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Unsurprisingly, the Stargate community isn't taking the fresh news all that well. "Yeah we had a new series…. and it got shit canned. I'm very hesitant to get excited about a non-Gero project," said one fan on Reddit, adding in an edit: "Don't get me wrong I hope it's an amazing series and wins awards and such. However, since they canceled one project from a show veteran. I expect nothing less than an 11/10 show out the gate."
"I'll believe it when I see production images… Been led down this pass before," says another fan. "Won't believe it until they're filming. And even then, I'll be skeptical," says someone else.
"Let me guess, it's gonna be a completely new and different take on the franchise to attract a young new audience that will fail to attract anyone and will be cancelled after 2 seasons max," predicts another fan.
"I really want the show back, but now I am pretty hesitant about how it will turn out. With the way streaming goes these days, I feel like we would just get one season and then get canceled," guesses someone else.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
It's not all doom and gloom, however. "I know everyone is upset about the Gero situation and think this means they will go for a full reboot, but I'd like to stay optimistic," says someone else. "This is the showrunner that made a show set in the MCU, did not ignore or contradict anything that happened before, that was fully accessible for viewers unfamiliar with the MCU. For the people familiar with MCU the show even had references and cameos from the rest of the MCU. Who's to say they can't do the same with Stargate? Just replace the MCU with Stargate SG-1/Atlantis in the paragraph above."
"WandaVision and Agatha [All Along] were spectacularly good. At least they didn't dump Marty for some hack," says another person.
We'll just have to wait and see how Schaeffer's Stargate turns out, as, at the moment, it's far too early for any concrete details.
Next up for Marvel is VisionQuest, which will complete the trilogy started by WandaVision and continued by Agatha All Along – though Terry Matalas has taken over as showrunner.
The first two episodes arrive on October 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.