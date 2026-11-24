One fan posted a screenshot over on Twitter of the part of the trailer where the Fantastic Four visit Steve Rogers at his house and ask for his help. But if you look closely, there is a rather large gap between Sue and Reed. Well, this fan seems to think that the movie's villain should be standing there. Check out the post below.
You may be thinking, 'Wait, isn't Doom the baddie?' Why would the Fantastic Four bring him to Steve Rogers' house to ask for help defeating himself? You're right, as far as we know, Doom is the villain of the story. But many fans think he may have pulled the wool over a few heroes' eyes and is masking as a friend in order to infiltrate and destroy them.
As the villain states in the bulk of Doomsday trailers, he has a personal vendetta against the Avengers due to the multiversal damage they caused, ultimately resulting in the loss of his family. And who contributed to that damage? Steve, when he flip-flopped between timelines, returning the Infinity Stones, before finally going back to the past to be with Peggy.
However, other fans think the person who has been edited out is actually Loki. This would make sense as we have already seen the God of Mischief visit Steve and Peggy at the end of Endgame Encore, setting up Doomsday. However, in the added footage, the duo are younger with a little baby, whereas in the trailer, the couple is found in a more modern setting with a grown child. Perhaps he has returned with the Fantastic Four to collect the second Steve – the one with long hair.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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