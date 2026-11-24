Koei Tecmo has announced the second and final DLC for Nioh 3 will be released next month, with an Xbox version of the game to follow in 2027.
Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are a pretty busy bunch. Nioh 3 released earlier this year and has remained one of the best action games of 2026, which was only around four months after Ninja Gaiden 4 was released. On top of that, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake released a month after Nioh, and Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember is set to release next March – and that's not even mentioning the new Dead or Alive game that's on the way. And yet, somehow, the developer is still able to get the DLC for Nioh 3 out months ahead of schedule.
Nioh 3's first DLC pack, Hell Rising, arrived in August ahead of its October release date, and now Koei Tecmo has confirmed that Nioh 3's second DLC, Bloody Insurrection, is releasing on December 17, 2026, which is a little bit ahead of its previously stated February release date. The DLC is set to have a new stage – Shimbara in 1638 – and The Battlefield of Carnage which seems to be the game's equivalent of something like Devil May Cry's Bloody Palace.
On top of all of that, the developer has announced that Nioh 3 will be the first game to release on Xbox consoles after a disclaimer teased this back in February. The Nioh 3 Complete Edition, which naturally includes the game and its DLC, will be released on January 28, 2027 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.
Nioh 3 was already the first game in the series to launch simultaneously on PC and PlayStation after the first two games had exclusivity windows on PS4, so hopefully this means Nioh 4 will be multiplatform from day one, should it arrive.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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