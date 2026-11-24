As GTA 6 continues to celebrate its unparalleled launch, other games are falling behind Rockstar's behemoth in popularity, analysts report – including generally high-population online titles, such as Call of Duty… and even Fortnite.
Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, reveals as much in a new post over on X, writing that "GTA 6's launch hit Call of Duty HARD, Alinea Analytics estimates."
So, how hard are we talking?
"CoD HQ's daily active users across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam are down 42% from an average of 7.5 million DAUs to 4.4 million." That's nearly 50% – and when you narrow things down to PlayStation, Call of Duty's "main platform," it's worse.
On Sony's consoles, "Call of Duty took a 44% hit," as Elliott writes. "Sadly, CoD has barely bounced back after four days. It's still down 41% from its baseline." We're now on day five, and something tells me it's not much better.
It isn't just Call of Duty, which recently released Modern Warfare 4, either. "Fortnite also took a hit, with its DAUs on PlayStation and Xbox paragliding down 28% from 17.8 million to 12.8 million."
Unlike Call of Duty, though, Fortnite has seen a bit of a recovery. As Elliott puts it, "Fortnite very much has its hooks in its player base, so it already managed to claw back some folks (back to 19% below its baseline) by the end of the weekend."
Not to mention that "Fortnite is holding one of its big live events to tie up the current season on Dec 5," which the analyst says "Epic hopes will pull players back after they've polished off GTA 6's story."
What really stands out here is that GTA 6 currently only has a story mode. There's no online counterpart like the one many know and love Grand Theft Auto 5 for – and it's tough to imagine what the future of other online games (like, you know, Call of Duty and Fornite) will look like then.
"When the online component and PC port of GTA 6 land," as Elliott himself speculates, "it's going to be rough times for these live-service titles."
Indeed, it will be – or so I believe, anyway. Only time will tell for certain, and there's no knowing when the online mode will even drop as it stands now… that and the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6, which we've heard zilch about.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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