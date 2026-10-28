Nearly 1 in 3 gamers plan to buy GTA 6 in the US, analyst confirms: "A rare cultural and commercial moment"

The GTA 6 release is quickly approaching, and it's set to be one of the biggest video game releases of all time – so big, in fact, that analysts say nearly one in three gamers is looking to indulge in Rockstar's long-awaited sixth Grand Theft Auto entry.
That's a hefty figure… one that comes straight from global market research and consumer behavior advisor Circana, along with commentary from veteran analyst and company lead Mat Piscatella.
To be more precise, it's 29% – a good 29% of gamers in the United States, both on console and PC, intend to purchase GTA 6. This number marks Rockstar's game as the most-ever anticipated video game release in Circana's tracking history.
"Grand Theft Auto 6 represents a rare cultural and commercial moment for the video game industry," Piscatella writes. "Players have been waiting 13 years for a sequel to Grand Theft Auto 5, and demand is expected to extend beyond software sales to include consoles, accessories, and gaming subscriptions as consumers prepare for launch."
It's wild to think about, really. GTA 6 won't just sell a plethora of game copies, either. It'll also sell consoles.
"Many consumers who have yet to upgrade to a current-generation console may choose to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series specifically to play the title," as Piscatella notes – and this applies to folks who otherwise game on PC, too, as Rockstar won't be releasing GTA 6 on computer storefronts just yet.
Put simply, it'll spur a whole lot of buying and consuming, both in the software and hardware department.
"As retailers prepare for Black Friday and holiday season demand, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a major driver of software sales, hardware upgrades, and gaming-related tech purchases throughout the fourth quarter," Piscatella concludes. "Its anticipation and popularity reinforces the growing influence of video games on the broader entertainment and consumer technology markets." Boy, does it.
But, admittedly, GTA 6 is the November release, as it stands now. Managing to draw nearly one in three gamers, whether primarily on console or PC, is no small feat, after all – especially when you consider how big the American market is in particular.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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