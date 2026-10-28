PlayStation sees those transparent anniversary Xbox controllers and says "yes please", announcing the Prism DualSense and Console Cover collection

PlayStation has announced a new range of DualSense colorways and PS5 console faceplates, and if you've been enjoying the recent trend of transparent gaming tech, you're in luck. The Prism collection gives you the chance to stylize your setup with some colorful translucence in your PS5 controller or console aesthetic in either black, red, or green.
This niche of gaming hardware has been seeing a resurgence of late as Xbox revived it to celebrate the anniversary of the original Microsoft console. That's led to quite a few third-party Xbox controllers coming out with new retro-styled aesthetics to join the celebrations, but PS5 players have been feeling left out until now.
The brand's product designers are even alluding to the 90s-led inspiration:
"We know how much our fans have been looking forward to the return of transparent controllers," said Leo Cardoso from PlayStation's Color, Material, and Finish design team. "We wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late ’90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5’s industrial design.”
Sony will launch pre-orders for the new color range on November 10, 2026, with the actual products shipping for a release date of February 4, 2027. They'll set you back the same as other limited edition DualSense and faceplates: $84.99 / £74.99 and $74.99 / £64.99, respectively.
The new console covers and DualSenses can be had in their official color names, Graphite Gray, Flare Orange, and Emerald Green.
The faceplates for the console aren't without a lovely touch of irony, since the transparent panelling ends when you get halfway down the machine. That means the Blu-ray drive, should you have one, will be covered by solid paneling and not visible from the outside. Okay, no one wants to look at the disc drive of a console, but pretty funny considering the dominating topic of conversation surrounding this brand since the start of summer has been its decision to kill physical media on its platforms.
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Whether this is intentional or not, it is pretty funny to observe, particularly since PlayStation's socials have been flooded with "no disc no buy" comments for months. As you might expect, the PlayStation Blog post that announced the news makes no mention of it, with all of the promotional material being for the digital version of the console. It's certainly ironic considering physical media was a pretty fundamental part of the 90s tech the Prism collection is harkening back to.
"The high-gloss clear finish extends across the back of the controller, offering a look at the technology that powers the DualSense controller while maintaining a sleek, monochromatic look", says Satoshi Aoyagi, also of the design team at PlayStation.
"The metallic finish on the middle cover brings the contrasting surfaces together for a premium appearance that feels consistent with the PS5 generation."
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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